Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 264 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.51. 2,419,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.81. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

