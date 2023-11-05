Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $70,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,005,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

