Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,280,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

