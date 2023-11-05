Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

