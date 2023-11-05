Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.