Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

