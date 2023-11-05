Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,914 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,187. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

