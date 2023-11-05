Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,468. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

