Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 383,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period.

GSIE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

