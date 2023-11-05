Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after buying an additional 2,172,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

