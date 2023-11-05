Financial Analysis: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & Its Competitors

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|5.25%
|22.69%
|7.43%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|131
|573
|1051
|88
|2.59
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.96, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|$18.02 billion
|$1.59 billion
|14.43
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|$6.94 billion
|$445.68 million
|6.13
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 13.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Summary
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners competitors beat Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
