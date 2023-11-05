Financial Analysis: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & Its Competitors

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 5.25% 22.69% 7.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.5% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 131 573 1051 88 2.59

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.96, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $18.02 billion $1.59 billion 14.43 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors $6.94 billion $445.68 million 6.13

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 13.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners competitors beat Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.