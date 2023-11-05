Contrasting TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 33.58% 28.52% 17.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EOG Resources pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TXO Partners and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 EOG Resources 0 7 14 1 2.73

TXO Partners currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $149.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.37 -$7.67 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.90 $7.76 billion $14.84 8.64

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Summary

EOG Resources beats TXO Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

