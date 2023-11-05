Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Increased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 422,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

