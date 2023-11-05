Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 AbCellera Biologics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 382.27%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.83 million 347.31 -$163.92 million ($3.41) -9.00 AbCellera Biologics $145.18 million 9.37 $158.52 million ($0.27) -17.41

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,804.10% -61.19% -54.72% AbCellera Biologics -50.91% -6.05% -4.82%

Volatility and Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.