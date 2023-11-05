Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 463,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,075. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

