Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.71. 3,170,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.