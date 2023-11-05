Head-To-Head Contrast: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) versus Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.29%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 8.88% 22.27% 10.87% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.90 $23.97 million $1.16 9.30 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.59 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Meiwu Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

