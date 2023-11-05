APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $339.51 million and $13.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,682,877,398 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

