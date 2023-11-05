Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $17.87 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $177.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $17.87 or 0.00051162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00681956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00482771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00140342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,867,924 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

