Tether Market Cap Hits $85.44 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $85.44 billion and approximately $23.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 88,623,656,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,367,759,449 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
