Status Market Cap Reaches $205.93 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $205.93 million and $136.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,949.94 or 1.00062649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,474,312 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,474,235.509934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05744556 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $339,358,675.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

