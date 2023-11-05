Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 375 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,403. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

