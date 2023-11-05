Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to ~$280.5-288.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.08.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COR opened at $195.17 on Friday. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cencora by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.