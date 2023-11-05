Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $43.37 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,224. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.