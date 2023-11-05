SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.