Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,264 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.11 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

