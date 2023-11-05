abrdn plc Sells 20,268 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

