Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

