International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 212.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

