Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 392,831 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,831 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

