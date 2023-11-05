Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $922,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $30.91.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

