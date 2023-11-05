Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

