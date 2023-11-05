Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

