Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $6,923,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $560.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

