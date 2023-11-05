Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

