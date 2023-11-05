Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. 5,414,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

