Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 1.68% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,726,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,722,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

