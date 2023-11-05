Red Wave Investments LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 2,677,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,507. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.