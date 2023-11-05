Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion. Avient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 6.5 %

Avient stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 646,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

