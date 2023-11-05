Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,678. The company has a market cap of $942.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

