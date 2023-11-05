WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-16.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.31.

WESCO International Stock Up 5.0 %

WCC stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. 893,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.