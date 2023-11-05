iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,913,000.

AOR stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

