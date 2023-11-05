Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

