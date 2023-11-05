Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.