Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

