Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

