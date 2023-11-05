Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WSO opened at $368.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.