New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $44,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 3.2 %

Biogen stock opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

