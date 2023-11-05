Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average is $306.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.