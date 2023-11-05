Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 122.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 713.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 498,490 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,089,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

